Local law enforcement discuss police reforms in wake of police brutality protests

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Atlanta’s mayor now calling for changes to the Atlanta Police Department’s use-of-force policy. This after the fatal police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.
Now local law enforcement reflect on policies of their own and shift their focus to protecting those in their communities.
“You just hate to see the nation in the type of turmoil that it’s in.”
Hinds County Sheriff Lee Vance and Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey reflect on what it’s like these days to put on a uniform, and serve their communities.
“This is a time for leaders to lead. And as a leader of this organization it is up to me to set the tone as to what type of relationship we will have with the public." Said Sheriff Lee Vance.
“I have been doing this for over 30 years now and this is the worst I have ever seen the attitudes against law enforcement,”said Sheriff Bryan Bailey.
Mass protests centered on police brutality across the country have sparked the topic of police reform.
“I think we need to be open minded about existing policies and see if there is anything we can do to improve those policies. We just need people to stand up and do the right thing,” said Vance.
“As far as changing policies we aren’t changing anything. We are going to stick with what we are doing. I believe the people of Rankin County are satisfied with the quality of service they are getting,” said Bailey.
Sheriff Bailey says his department is looking into body cameras but the process is a little more difficult than you may think.
“Imagine 116 deputies with video going and all this video has to be stored somewhere. As soon as I find the right policy, procedure, and equipment we will start transitioning.”
Bottom line, both sheriffs agree at the end of the day they both live to serve their communities.
“99.9 percent of police officers in this county and state want to serve and help you,” said Bailey.
“What we want to do is make sure our folks understand that we are here to serve and protect them in the truest sense of the word,” said Vance.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.