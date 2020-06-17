First Alert Forecast: trending warmer, muggier

WEDNESDAY: High pressure will continue to hold firm near central Mississippi, keeping the weather quiet and dry through mid-week. Expect sunshine to fill the skies amid a few clouds dotting the landscape. Highs will top out in the 80s to near 90.
THURSDAY: Temperatures continue to ratchet up gradually – sneaking into the upper 80s and lower 90s by the afternoon hours. Humidity levels will also ratchet up slightly Thursday, introducing a chance for an isolated storm to bubble up during the afternoon hours. Any storms that flare up will likely fizzle quickly after sunset as lows drop to the middle to upper 60s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: As high pressure begins to backtrack over the eastern US, the upper disturbance off the Carolina coast will begin to make progress offshore – opening the flow pattern to becoming more progressive again. Expect temperatures, under the ridge of high pressure, to work their way into the lower to middle 90s. As the high pressure ridge builds farther east – muggier air from the Gulf will bring back more scattered storms to the region by early next week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.