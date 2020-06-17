Family thanks Biloxi Police officer for taking care of their elderly Mom

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - An elderly Louisiana woman faced a scary situation on Monday night, but she’s back home safe and her family is giving all the thanks to a Biloxi Police officer.
Lisa Zachery got a call on Monday about 7 p.m. that her mom, who’s in her 70′s, had driven three hours away from her Lafayette, LA home to Biloxi. She didn’t know how she had gotten there, and police said she was disoriented.
After getting the call Lisa and other family members quickly made the trip to pick her up. In that time, Biloxi police officer Bryant Friar looked after her at the police station.
Zachery called Friar a life safer.
“I said, ‘Mom, how was everything?’ And she said, ‘You know, he was a sweet little man.’ That’s all she talked about,” said Zachery. “Since we picked her up, that’s all she’s been talking about— is how nice everybody was to her and how sweet. She said, ‘I even had a snack and a drink.’”
Friar said he was just doing his job.
“I was told we were contacted by WLOX, and I was kind of surprised because it’s not abnormal. It’s what many of us do every day,” Friar said.
Biloxi police chief John Miller said this is an example of standard procedure. According to Miller, once officers make contact with someone on a call, they are then obligated to make sure the person stays safe.
