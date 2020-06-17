City of Jackson now offering TSA PreCheck services

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Good news for TSA PreCheck customers....you no longer have to go all the way to Vicksburg to register.
The city of Jackson is now offering the services Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.
In addition to TSA PreCheck Services, you can also get your Transportation Workers’ Identification Credential or TWIC cards and take the Hazardous Materials Endorsement assessment.
Municipal Clerk Angela Harris explained why Jackson is now offering this service.
”Because we have a lot of citizens that’s truck drivers and truck drivers need TWIC cards and they need Hazmat endorsement and TSA pre-check is for people, citizens that does a lot of traveling and it kind of expedites them from going through the TSA services at the airport.” said, Harris.
The cost is $85; good for five years.
The service is being offered through the Municipal Clerk’s office; housed in the old chamber building next to city hall on President Street and while walk-ins are welcome, you can also schedule an appointment online.
Visit www.identogo.com to schedule an appointment.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.