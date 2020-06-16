Positive Covid-19 worker shuts down Jackson water department

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Coronavirus has impacted one City of Jackson department, forcing them to send all employees home.
The city water department was also closed to customers as a result.
The city tells us an employee tested positive for the Coronavirus.
Out of an abundance of caution they closed the office down for deep cleaning and to sanitize work areas.
They’re also telling employees who aren’t feeling well and may have come in contact with the infected to self quarantine.
At this time they don’t believe the worker who tested positive had any contact with the public.
Candice Cole City of Jackson spokesperson said, “We just want to make sure that employees feel safe and secure coming back in the building and then also to make sure that our customers remain safe as well.”
The city plans to reopen the office tomorrow after their cleaning is complete.
Anyone trying to pay a bill in person today was sent to the city’s 13 other locations.
