North Mississippi high school football player collapses, dies during practice

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - A Shannon High School football player died after collapsing during football practice Tuesday morning.
The Lee County School District confirmed the death early Tuesday afternoon.
The school district issued the following statement:
"The Lee County School District is saddened to announce the death of one of our Shannon High School students.
During a routine football practice this morning at Shannon High School, the 16-year-old player collapsed on the field. Emergency personnel were immediately called to the scene, and the student was transported to North Mississippi Medical Center.
The Lee County School District and the Shannon Red Raider Family extend our deepest sympathy to this young man's family.
Next of kin are being notified before any additional information is released."
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.