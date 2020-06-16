Madison doctor gets 4 years in prison over multi-million dollar health care scam

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A judge sentenced a Madison doctor for four years in federal prison over health care fraud charges.
Dr. Shahjahan Sultan, 37, was convicted of conspiring to commit health care fraud, according to U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst.
Sultan was also ordered to pay $4.1 million in restitution.
Prosecutors say Sultan had a contract with a pharmacy in Jackson County, Mississippi, to prescribe expensive medications. In exchange, the pharmacy paid Sultan 35% of the reimbursements it received for the prescriptions.
Health care programs like TRICARE were billed for the compounded medications.
Prosecutors say Sultan knowingly prescribed the medications that he knew had added ingredients that were not effective for his patients.
The alleged crimes all occurred between May 2014 and January 2015. In total, the court says Sultan was responsible for causing over $8 million in loss for health care providers.
Thomas Edward Sturdavant, M.D., 56, of Kingsport, Tennessee, Freda Cal Covington, R.N., 54, of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Fallon Deneem Page, R.N., 36, of Soso, Mississippi, are also charged alongside Dr. Sultan and were indicted. They’ll face sentences at later dates.
