Heritage or Hate? The fierce battle over Mississippi’s flag and Confederate monuments

“But,” Bond asks, "my question is: are you also uncomfortable by the US flag? Because the Klan also uses the US flag, neo-Nazis use the US flag... Again, if we want to talk about historical atrocities, let’s go back to the federal flag, the US flag. The US flag flew over slave ships. The US flag flew over this nation for over 80 years while slavery was a legal institution. If we’re gonna be offended by something, let’s be offended by everything. Not just one image that has been misused...”