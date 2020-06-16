First Alert Forecast: less humid Tuesday

TUESDAY: In the wake of the front, temperatures will be a touch cooler for Tuesday – but still, plenty warm as we move through mid-June. Expect highs to top out in the 80s to near 90 under mainly sunny skies. We’ll remain clear overnight as lows drop into the 60s again by early Wednesday.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure will continue to hold firm near central Mississippi, keeping the weather quiet and dry through mid-week. Expect sunshine to fill the skies amid a few clouds dotting the landscape. Highs will top out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Sandwiched between an upper low off the Carolina coast and a ridge of high pressure to the north and west; our weather will, generally, remain quiet through the rest of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 90s, lows in the 60s and 70s. By the start of next week, the ridge will begin to breakdown, offering a better chance for widely scattered storms to return to the forecast.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
