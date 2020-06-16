12 detainees, 7 employees test positive for coronavirus at Hinds County detention facilities

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - 12 detainees and 7 employees at Hinds County detention facilities have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office say that safety measures are in place to separate the inmates that tested positive from other inmates and staff.
The employees that have tested positive will be on paid leave until they are released to return to work by a physician.
All detainees are currently being housed at the Raymond Detention Facility and the Work Center in Raymond.
The total number of detainees tested was 230 and the total number of employees tested was 80.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.