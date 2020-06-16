Ameristar to lay off 150 employees

Ameristar to lay off 150 employees
By Jacob Gallant | June 16, 2020 at 7:17 AM CDT - Updated June 16 at 7:37 AM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Ameristar Casino in Vicksburg is expected to lay off 150 employees beginning August 15.

According to Vicksburg Daily News, Mayor George Flaggs announced he received a letter from the casino Monday morning.

The city’s revenue was drastically affected by casino closures.

Flaggs reported the gaming tax revenues for April were $10.42

Back in March, Mississippi Gaming Commission ordered all of the state’s casinos to close to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.