Ameristar to lay off 150 employees

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Ameristar Casino in Vicksburg is expected to lay off 150 employees beginning August 15.
According to Vicksburg Daily News, Mayor George Flaggs announced he received a letter from the casino Monday morning.
The city’s revenue was drastically affected by casino closures.
Flaggs reported the gaming tax revenues for April were $10.42
Back in March, Mississippi Gaming Commission ordered all of the state’s casinos to close to slow the spread of COVID-19.
