Ward 6 Jackson City Councilman unveils plan for addressing decades old eyesore

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson city councilman Aaron Banks announced an ambitious plan to address an eyesore that has plagued his Ward-6 for decades now.
He is calling on local ministers and the community to help the city come up with $350,000; the estimated cost of tearing down the old Casa Grande apartment complex on the corner of Terry Road and Sykes Road.
In its place would be, either green space or affordable housing.
Councilman Banks said, “Look, this is as easy as 350 pastors standing up with a $1000 or a thousand people with 350 dollars and you know, this is not a far stretch. We have to believe that these things are possible and there are people that want to see issues like this addressed, furthermore, it serves as a model.”
Bishop Ronnie Crudup, of New Horizon Church International, said, “We’re hopeful that we can get a developer to come in here and actually see this property taken over and restored to its former beauty and beyond, because housing is a critical issue in south Jackson and a lot of people are looking for decent housing.”
Several south Jackson pastors were on hand to pledge their support with thousand dollar checks.
Councilman Banks said the city’s Department of Planning gave two estimates for addressing Casa Grande; one tearing it down completely for $350,000, including removing concrete slabs; another for $220,000 which would leave some structure, Banks said would be less appealing.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.