Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old Vicksburg man
Harold Linsey (Source: Warren Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
By WLBT Digital | June 15, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT - Updated June 15 at 12:31 PM

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old man from Vicksburg.

Harold Lindsey was last seen driving in an unknown direction along Red Oak Drive Thursday, June 11, wearing dark colored jeans and a white t-shirt.

He is a black male who is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 177 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, one of which is glass.

Lindsey suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Harold Lindsey, they are asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761.

