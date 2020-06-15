Silver Alert issued for 63-year-old Vicksburg man

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a 63-year-old man from Vicksburg.
Harold Lindsey was last seen driving in an unknown direction along Red Oak Drive Thursday, June 11, wearing dark colored jeans and a white t-shirt.
He is a black male who is five feet, nine inches tall and weighs 177 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes, one of which is glass.
Lindsey suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Harold Lindsey, they are asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761.
