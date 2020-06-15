Police investigate double shooting at McComb restaurant

McCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - McComb Police Department is investigating a double shooting that happened in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Police say the shooting happened at M & P Daiquiri at about 1:30 a.m.
Two people were shot. One victim, 25-year-old Nolan Wells, was shot in the back. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
A second victim was shot in the arm and rushed to the hospital where he is in stable condition.
There’s no word on any arrests at this time.
Police ask anyone with information about this shooting to contact McComb Police Department at 601-684-3032 or Crime Stoppers at 601-684-0033.
