Vicksburg Police Department makes change to body camera policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - As negative encounters between police and citizens continues to escalate... Vicksburg is beefing up its body camera policy.
The chief issued new regulations to all police officers in a effort to provide more transparency, protection and fairness.
“We hope we never have any officer to mistreat anyone. But if that does happen,(I hope it doesn’t.) we are going to need to see what exactly transpired," said Police Chief Milton Moore.
He’s now making it mandatory that all police wear body cameras when on duty.
“I don’t want anyone to think we’re hiding anything. I’m trying to be as transparent as I can and at the same time we have to hold officers more accountable,” Moore said.
Back in 2016, more than six dozen body camera were purchased with drug forfeiture funds for officers in the department, but the chief says not everyone used the cameras.
So it was time to strengthen the policy.
“The amended policy says any officer who fails to use the body camera according to the new policy will be suspended for a minimum of one day,” said Moore.
Chief Moore says if the officer is suspended, the officer would also lose pay the days he or she does not work.
“I think he is right about putting a penalty there,” said Mayor George Flaggs.
Flaggs says he supports the chief 100 percent. Flaggs also serves as police commissioner in the city.
He says this is one of many changes that will take place in the wake of George Floyd’s death and growing unrest over police tactics across the country.
”The city of Vicksburg is on record, and we could continue to be on record to have zero tolerance when it comes to police brutality and because of the nature of police brutality and the timing we are going to look at everything. I think we need to restructure ourselves to more training and more educational on how to arrest and the right protocol,” Mayor Flaggs said.
