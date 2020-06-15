Monday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We reached 93 degrees today. A cool front is moving in this evening that will knock our temperatures down a few degrees and also the humidity. There may be a few showers that accompany this front, but they won’t last long and severe weather is not expected. It will remain less humid for the next couple of days with slightly cooler temperatures by just a few degrees. Later this week, highs will climb into the lower 90s and morning lows will increase to near 70 with more humidity. This will lead to isolated showers, becoming more widespread and numerous Sunday into early next week. Along with 90 degree weather, the humidity will make it feel more like 100 degrees or hotter during the afternoons and evenings. Northerly wind at 5mph tonight and northeasterly at 5mph Tuesday. Average high this time of year is 90 degrees and the average low is 69. Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:09pm. There is a weak disturbance near the Georgia and South Carolina coastline that may have a slight chance of turning into something before it comes ashore Tuesday. It is not a concern for us.