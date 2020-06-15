Man wanted for Jackson murder arrested in Kentucky

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kentucky State Police apprehended a man wanted for a murder in Jackson.
Jackson Police say 41-year-old Daniel Swanner was wanted for killing Jason Dennis on Stokes Robertson Road last month. JPD identified Swanner as the suspect a week after the shooting.
Officers in Kentucky were able to pull over Swanner and an unidentified female passenger, in a reported stolen vehicle, into custody where both await extradition.
Swanner faces charges of murder, but JPD says additional charges are possible.
