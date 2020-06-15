Madison Co. residents voice their concerns over proposed landfill

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The controversial proposal to build a third landfill in Madison County is back in the spotlight.
Monday night during a Board of Supervisors meeting the landfill was set to be at the top of the list.
Instead, the company NCL Waste requested to be removed from the agenda.
The plan was to request a needs assessment for their landfill from the board. Those opposed to the landfill still showed up to the meeting ready and eager to voice their concerns.
“I smell gas fumes and it is awful. We are exposed to environmental hazards and great risks. I have grandchildren that I will not let play outside," said one resident opposed to the landfill, Cynthia Mcgilberry.
“We live within 1 mile of the proposed landfill and already live 1 mile within the current landfill, Little Dixie, and we experience the awful stench.”
“There is no question that a major part of the citizens of Madison county do not want this landfill,” said Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee.
If the landfill is approved, it would be built on North County Line Road, near an existing landfill in Madison County, near the city of Ridgeland.
That’s why Ridgeland mayor is just one of many hoping supervisors put a stop to the development.
“It is in our growth area. It will affect our property values. It something we do not need in Madison County and especially near Ridgeland.”
And speaking of property value. Katie Warren, 2020 Central MS Realtor President, says she has already seen the negative impacts.
“One of the main concerns is we have already lost sales from properties from people talking about this landfill possibly happening. Just this weekend there was a couple from Hattiesburg that wanted to buy in Madison and decided not to because of this.”
The idea has been heavily opposed by locals who fear health and environmental impacts.
“We are asking our supervisors today to please vote against this landfill. We are to the point of desperation. We have spoken to the department of MDEQ, we have cited the land rules that you are not supposed to build a landfill of this nature within 1 mile of a plotted residential neighborhood. So far our voices have not been heard,” said Mcgilberry.
“We understand that Madison County may seek to host a dialogue between the garbage company and the county and those interested parties including us in efforts to reach a workable solution to this problem, said Ron Farris with Farris Law Group.
He who spoke on behalf of No More Dumps. Farris said although they are absolutely opposed to the idea of a third landfill, they are willing to discuss an alternative proposal.
