Madison Co. landfill debate continues

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison County supervisors are set to discuss a controversial proposal to build a third landfill in the county Monday.
A bill that would have allowed residents to vote on the proposed landfill died in the Senate last week.
it’s been one of many attempts over the last three years to keep the dump site out of the county. Opponents are now hoping supervisors will stop the development.
Waste disposal company NCL wants to build the landfill on North County Line Road, near an existing landfill in Madison County, near the city of Ridgeland.
If approved, it would be the third landfill in the area.
The project has been heavily opposed by local residents and community leaders including Ridgeland Mayor Gene McGee. He’s one of many people who say the landfill would block the city’s opportunity for growth.
The City of Ridgeland has tried to block it by annexing the land for commercial use.
Opponents of the landfill also say they’re concerned about the health and environmental impacts and they want to protect property values in thearwa.
Supports say it would have economic and educational benefits.
Supervisors are expected to discuss the proposal at 5 p.m. Monday during their board meeting.
