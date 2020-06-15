Last day for public input on Yazoo pump project

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Backwater flooding in the South Mississippi Delta has been a problem for years.
There’s a new debate over installing pumps in that area, and leaders want to hear from residents. The deadline for that is Monday.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and a team with the Environmental Protection Agency took a trip to the delta area and decided to reevaluate the flood control project.
Over the weekend, engineers also opened the gates to the Steele Bayou, which they had closed earlier this month. It was to prevent the Mississippi River from flowing back into the delta.
The area is already dealing with flooding again this year. It wasn’t long ago before some people were able to return to their homes following historic flooding last year that lasted about eight months.
The flood devastated the economy and the environment.
Senator Roger Wicker is one public official who supports the Yazoo Backwater Pump Project. He encourages everyone to make public comments, even those who may disagree with having them.
“It’s very important that those of us who want to protect homeowners, property owners and also protect the wildlife. It’s important that we make comments on the record," Wicker said.
On the other side, several environmental groups oppose the pumping project. They say even with the pumps in place, 68% of the backwater area would still continue to flood.
You can leave comments by emailing YazooBackwater@usace.army.mil or calling 601-631-5006.
Click here to read more about the project.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.