Forrest Co. voters will decide fate of Confederate monument in November

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Forrest County voters will decide the fate of a Confederate monument that sits outside the county courthouse in downtown Hattiesburg.
A divided Forrest County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 Monday to put the issue of relocating the statue on the ballot in November.
Supervisors Sharon Thompson, Rod Woullard and David Hogan voted in favor of adding the issue to the ballot. Supervisors Burkett Ross and Chris Bowen voted against the measure.
