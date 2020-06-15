First Alert Forecast: few storms possible Monday; turning hot late week

MONDAY: After a quiet, warm weekend for most, the work week will kick off with a similar feel and look. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs making their way into the upper 80s and lower 90s. A weak front will approach from the north, helping to kick off a few isolated storms by the afternoon hours. Most storms will fizzle after sunset; under mostly clear skies, we’ll drop into the 60s by early Tuesday.
TUESDAY: In the wake of the front, temperatures will be a touch cooler for Tuesday – but still, plenty warm as we move through mid-June. Expect highs to top out in the 80s to near 90 under mainly sunny skies.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Sandwiched between an upper low off the Carolina coast and a ridge of high pressure to the north and west; our weather will, generally, remain quiet through the rest of the week. Expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 90s, lows in the 60s and 70s. By the weekend, the ridge will begin to breakdown, offering a better chance for widely scattered storms to return to the forecast.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
