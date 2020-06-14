Surprise drive by parade held for Jackson couple celebrating 70th wedding anniversary

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One Jackson couple would have been celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary with close friends and family but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans.
But it didn’t stop church members from organizing a special surprise for the happy couple.
Meet 93 year old John Clark a World War II veteran and 90 year old Betty Lou a two time cancer survivor.
“Do you think being married 70 years is something special?” Betty Lou asked her husband.
"Well I have been thinking about it and I think it is quite the achievement,” said John Clark.
During the fall of 1948 they tied the knot and 70 years later they are still side by side.
“She is a good women and a great wife.”
Betty Lou and John Clark sent out hundreds of invitations to friends and family to join them in celebrating not only 70 years together but Betty Lou’s 90th birthday.
Unfortunately, the coronavirus outbreak has prevented them from gathering today but that didn’t stop church members from celebrating the happy couple.
Friends and church members coordinated a surprise drive by parade.
People drove by with signs, balloons, and dropped off hand written cards.
“I was shocked.”
It’s a memory the Clark’s say they will never forget.
“It was great and I think it was more exciting than the party would have been. I really loved it.”
So what is the key to a successful marriage of 70 years?
“Just being able to put up with each other," the couple said laughing.
