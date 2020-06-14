Simpson Co. community comes together for deputies after loss of one of their own

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Simpson County sheriff’s office has spent hours searching high and low for the suspected killer of Deputy James Blair.
The community and surrounding agencies rallied around the deputies, helping them get through this devastating time.
“These are loving people and they love their community and it shows. It all ended peacefully I just want the people of Simpson County to feel safe,” said sheriff Paul Mullins
Shock and devastation hit the Simpson County community yesterday afternoon when the department lost one of their own.
“He loved helping people and that was his passion and it showed every time you talked to him.”
“This is for him. He never met a stranger and never had a bad word to say about anything,” said Simpson County EMA Director John Kilpatrick.
It didn’t take long before the Simpson County community and surrounding police agencies pitched in to help in any way they could.
“As it went on and we realized we were going into the night my local fire departments reached out and helped hand out food and water to people and citizens were bringing food.”
“The public just wanted to make sure they knew they were loved and respected and were supported no matter what.”
You name it and it was donated. Food, water, and drinks from different police agencies and citizens of Simpson County.
Everyone pitched in to help from the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department to the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
“They have over poured us with love. The thing is the community has to come together for it to work. I have had federal agencies here. Too many to even name... state, federal, local from all over the state.”
“I bet we had 1,000 officers last night. We had cars everywhere not just our community but from our state from everywhere.”
Local businesses donated food and supplies. Walmart and local grocery stores pitched in as well.
“We just can’t not tell you everyone who has donated. There is a list two pages long. It is incredible.
Simpson County EMA Director John Kilpatrick says when you live in a place like Simpson County… you always comes together when you need each other the most.
“Everybody came together for this. All for Deputy Blair.”
