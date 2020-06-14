Over 7,500 Southern Pine customers in Rankin Co. without power

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Over 7,500 Southern Pine Electric customers in the Rankin County area are experiencing a power outage this Sunday morning.
“We are experiencing an outage in Rankin County affecting over 7500 members resulting from within substation,” a spokesperson for the Southern Pine said. “We are working to restore power as quickly as possible.”
They also said that crews from both the transmission facility and Southern Pine are working to isolate and repair the fault line.
“We will have power restored as quickly as we can to our members in Rankin County. Outages are never good and we apologize for this inconvenience.”
