Man accused of killing Simpson Co. deputy charged with capital murder

Suspect captured in fatal deputy shooting
By Jacob Gallant | June 12, 2020 at 4:15 PM CDT - Updated June 14 at 1:23 PM

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A deputy was shot and killed in Simpson County Friday afternoon.

The deputy killed in the line of duty has been identified as Deputy James Blair. He was 77 years old.

Blair was shot and killed Friday while transporting an inmate to the Region 8 facility located in Mendenhall, MS.

The alleged suspect 22-year-old Joaquin Blackwell hid from authorities for about 24 hours after the incident.

An extensive manhunt was conducted by law enforcement agencies to capture Blackwell. He was eventually apprehended by police around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says Blackwell has been charged by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) with Capital Murder of a Peace Officer.

Police say the investigation continues in an effort to identify any other possible subject or subjects that aided in Blackwell initially avoiding arrest.

Police have captured the alleged shooter that killed a Simpson Co. deputy
The scene of where Joaquin Blackwell was captured.
The scene of where Joaquin Blackwell was captured. (Source: WLBT)

Who was Deputy James Blair?

Deputy James Blair
Deputy James Blair (Source: Jones County Sheriff's Dept.)

According to a neighbor, Blair had been in law enforcement his entire life. This included working as a paramedic and a school resource officer.

He was still working due to the fact that he was raising his grandsons, whose mother had passed away. He leaves behind a wife as well.

Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.