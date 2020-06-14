Man accused of killing Simpson Co. deputy charged with capital murder

SIMPSON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A deputy was shot and killed in Simpson County Friday afternoon.
The deputy killed in the line of duty has been identified as Deputy James Blair. He was 77 years old.
Blair was shot and killed Friday while transporting an inmate to the Region 8 facility located in Mendenhall, MS.
The alleged suspect 22-year-old Joaquin Blackwell hid from authorities for about 24 hours after the incident.
An extensive manhunt was conducted by law enforcement agencies to capture Blackwell. He was eventually apprehended by police around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol says Blackwell has been charged by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) with Capital Murder of a Peace Officer.
Police say the investigation continues in an effort to identify any other possible subject or subjects that aided in Blackwell initially avoiding arrest.
Who was Deputy James Blair?
According to a neighbor, Blair had been in law enforcement his entire life. This included working as a paramedic and a school resource officer.
He was still working due to the fact that he was raising his grandsons, whose mother had passed away. He leaves behind a wife as well.
