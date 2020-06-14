JPD: Man confesses to deadly Sunday morning shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.
According to police, the incident happened near Percy V. Simpson and Sunset Blvd just after midnight.
Police have identified the deceased victim as 28-year-old Roy Holden. He was found shot multiple times.
Investigators have identified the suspect as Robert White.
Police say White was taken to police headquarters, interviewed, and confessed to the shooting.
White is charged with murder.
The investigation is ongoing.
