First Alert Forecast: Slight chance for scattered showers today

Another hot and sunny day across the area. As we continue to get new model updates, we could have a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon into the evening as a bit more moisture comes into the area. Most of the showers today will be along and south of the Highway 84 corridor, but we can’t rule out a stray shower near the Jackson Metro and I-20 corridor. Most areas will stay dry today so it will still be a great day to spend outside. Temperatures throughout the day will warm to the low 90′s across the region with mostly sunny skies. Even though humidity values are still relatively low it will still feel hot, but not as muggy as it usually is for this time of the year.