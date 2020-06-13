First Alert Forecast: pleasant tonight, sunny and warm tomorrow

Only a few showers are still hanging around this evening on the First Alert Doppler Radar. They should come to an end shortly once the sun sets and we lose our daytime heating. Tonight, temperatures will drop to the mid to upper 60′s across the area with mostly clear skies and calm conditions. We have another pleasant day to look forward to tomorrow with highs in the low 90′s. Humidity is still forecasted to be low for tomorrow. It will still feel hot, but not very muggy throughout the day. Mostly sunny skies are expected for Monday.