‘There will never be another like him;’ Simpson Co. community to hold candlelight vigil for deputy killed

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A candlelight vigil has been planned for a Simpson County deputy who was shot and killed Friday.
Organizers say that the vigil will begin at 7:30 at Simpson Central School where Deputy James Blair served as a school resource officer.
Friends and family members are remembering their loved on on social media.
“He always thought of others. We will miss him so much and our heart will always be broken for the senseless murder that happened today. Payers for his precious wife, grand and great grandchildren. Please also remember the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office and all of his friends and famliy, there will never be another like him,” said Kelli Reynolds.
Blair was shot and killed while transporting Joaquin Blackwell, 22, to a mental health facility in the area.
The Simpson County Sheriff’s office said that Blackwell took the deputy’s gun and shot him and then ran off into the woods.
A GoFundMe has been created to honor the life of Deputy Blair. You can donate here.
