Warren Co. officials searching for missing man

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Officers with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and other area law enforcement are searching for a man who has been missing since Thursday.
Harold Lindsey, 63, was last seen at his home on Red Oak Drive.
According to the Vicksburg Daily News, Warren County Sheriff’s deputies found Lindsey’s 1994 Ford Ranger pickup Friday.
It had been abandoned in the middle of Ring Road with the hood up.
He is described as a black male, 5-foot-7-inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. Lindsey is a diabetic.
Saturday’s search for Lindsey is centered in a heavily wooded area near a small lake off Ring Road, which intersects U.S. Highway 61 in Warren County.
Central Mississippi Overland Search and Rescue, a multi-jurisdictional law enforcement and firefighting force, has been called to help with the search.
About 40 people are involved. The team includes men and women from Warren, Hinds, Rankin and Madison counties.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.