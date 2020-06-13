M-Braves staff thinking outside-the-box this summer

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - How do you fill the void left by baseball?
That is the question the Mississippi Braves front office staff is asking itself this summer.
As the state’s stay-at-home orders are now a thing of the past, the staff finds itself back in the office this month and logging in brainstorming sessions to come up with ideas for fan events at Trustmark Park.
“We miss baseball bad,” said M-Braves General Manager Pete Laven. “Hopefully, we’ll be able to still see the community come out to Trustmark Park this year in different ways.”
One of those ways will be a Father’s Day celebration on June 21, allowing for fathers to step into the box for batting practice while his son or daughter takes the microphone to do play-by-play. It’s that outside-the-box thinking that is normal for those working in MiLB, even when there is baseball.
“That’s why we’re all in Minor League Baseball because you can do anything in the world,” Director of Group Sales David Kerr said. “Pete and (Assistant GM Tim Mueller) are some of the most creative people I’ve ever met so I’m here to help refine some of those ideas and make them happen.”
While nothing is official yet, other events this summer may include fireworks shows and movie nights on the video board in left center field.
But while the staff continues to cook up ideas, the hope in all of this is that it won’t last for the entirety of the summer. With Major League Baseball owners and its players still trying to agree on a solution to play baseball again this season, those in MiLB are stuck waiting on the first shoe to drop.
But for those on the M-Braves staff, they can at least take solace in the fact that they are back at their home-away-from-home and get to spend time with their co-workers – but more importantly, friend – who they hadn’t seen in over a month.
“During the season, we almost live together,” said Laven. “It really takes on that family-type atmosphere, so in that sense, it’s nice to be back.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.