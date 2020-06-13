Four-year-old girl to undergo second brain surgery, suffers from tuberous sclerosis

LENA, Miss. (WLBT) - Curtis and Lindsey Foster of Lena are seeking help as they prepare for their four-year-old daughter’s second brain surgery on June 29.
Their daughter, Ella Kate, suffers from a rare disease known as tuberous sclerosis.
“She was born tuberous sclerosis, which is a very rare genetic disorder,” said Curtis. “It’s one of every 6,000-7,000 kids born with it a year.”
The U.S. National Library of Medicine defines tuberous sclerosis as a genetic disorder characterized by the growth of numerous noncancerous (benign) tumors in many parts of the body.
Lindsey said she was terrified when she first received the diagnosis of their daughter.
“Oh, it was really hard to grasp at the time,” Lindsey said. “Because you know when you have your baby, your baby is perfect.”
Her fears were worsened when she found out that not many doctors in Mississippi specialized in this area.
“I had a doctor tell me, ‘you know more about this disease than I do’, and that’s scary.”
Ella Kate’s parents say she was born with multiple tumors in her heart and brain and because of these tumors, she suffers from seizures.
Due to the intensity of the seizures, Ella Kate had her first brain surgery at the tender age of 18 months.
“At 18 months old, she had her first major brain surgery, and now we’re going back June 29th to have her second brain surgery.”
For this second surgery, her parents have set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the expenses of medical care and traveling fees to and from Alabama.
“We’re not asking for handouts, by no means,” Curtis said. “We just ask that you give to EllaKate. Nothing to us, just give it to Ella Kate because it’s all for her.”
Curtis says he’d be willing to give anything for his baby girl to live.
“Just to her smile in the mornings, and she’ll tell you good morning and she loves you. That hits you. You want to do everything you can for your baby.”
Ella Kate’s Foster GoFundMe account can be found here.
