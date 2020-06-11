First Alert Forecast: Sunny, warm and dry for today

Abnormally dry conditions will continue today along with with lower humidity. Highs to day reaching around 90 degrees. It will be a beautiful weekend to get outdoors since there will be plenty of sunshine and it will feel more pleasant. We could see more breezy conditions throughout the afternoon with gusts as high as 20 MPH. The UV index today will be near 11 this afternoon. make sure you wear sunscreen if you are heading outdoors. Burn time for today will be around 10 minutes. Tonight, temperatures will cool down to the mid 60′s with clear skies.