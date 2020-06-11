First Alert Forecast: Sunny, warm and dry for today

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -
Abnormally dry conditions will continue today along with with lower humidity. Highs to day reaching around 90 degrees. It will be a beautiful weekend to get outdoors since there will be plenty of sunshine and it will feel more pleasant. We could see more breezy conditions throughout the afternoon with gusts as high as 20 MPH. The UV index today will be near 11 this afternoon. make sure you wear sunscreen if you are heading outdoors. Burn time for today will be around 10 minutes. Tonight, temperatures will cool down to the mid 60′s with clear skies.
Tomorrow should be another beautiful and warm day to look forward to with sunny skies, no rain, and highs in the low 90′s. Looking into next week, dry conditions will continue through the week for the area with more sunshine and warm temperatures. There will be a gradual increase in humidity throughout the coming week into next week. Be sure to take advantage of the comfortable conditions while you can!
