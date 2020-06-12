First Alert Forecast: Calm, quiet tonight. Warm, sunny tomorrow

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Today, Jackson hit a high of 90 degrees this afternoon. Even though there was lower humidity in place today and it didn’t feel very muggy and humid, it still felt hot. The UV Index this afternoon was around 11, so burn times are near 10 minutes if you are out in the sun during outdoor activities. We will calm and rain free this evening heading into tomorrow. Overnight lows tonight will drop to the mid 60′s.
Tomorrow will be very similar to today. Highs will be near 91 degrees and there will be lots of sunshine throughout the day. Tomorrow will also feel pretty pleasant, but might feel slightly more humid compared to today. Humidity levels will gradually increase throughout the next 7 days. This dry spell is still forecasted to continue for the next 7 days. So any outdoor plans during tomorrow or next week should be good to go. Highs next week should top out in the low 90′s most days and lows cooling to the mid 60′s.
