First Alert Forecast: Calm, quiet tonight. Warm, sunny tomorrow

Tomorrow will be very similar to today. Highs will be near 91 degrees and there will be lots of sunshine throughout the day. Tomorrow will also feel pretty pleasant, but might feel slightly more humid compared to today. Humidity levels will gradually increase throughout the next 7 days. This dry spell is still forecasted to continue for the next 7 days. So any outdoor plans during tomorrow or next week should be good to go. Highs next week should top out in the low 90′s most days and lows cooling to the mid 60′s.