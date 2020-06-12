Standoff with Madison woman ends peacefully

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Madison Police Department had a brief standoff with a woman in Madison on Friday morning.
Police say they arrived at the woman’s residence around 10:30 am to enforce a court order.
Upon arrival, they say the woman was in her home to be served the order, but she refused to open the door.
Police say they then established a presence around the residence and began speaking with the woman over the telephone.
Because the woman’s residence was so close to the only entrance/exit to the subdivision, the entrance and exit of the Cypress Lake Subdivision was temporarily closed.
Around 12:15 pm, the woman eventually opened the door to her home, which ended the standoff peacefully.
The state officers executed their court order, and the woman was transported to a local medical facility for evaluation.
No charges are pending against her at this time.
