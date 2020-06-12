Pedestrian struck and killed on Highway 61 North in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on U.S. Highway 61 North early Friday morning.
According to the Vicksburg Daily New, first responders were dispatched to the scene of the accident around 5:21 a.m. There they learned that a vehicle reportedly struck a pedestrian.
The accident happened in the northbound lane near the Family Dollar Store under construction.
Arriving units reported that the pedestrian did not survive.
The pedestrian has not been identified.
Vicksburg and Warren County Fire Fighters were on the scene, along with Warren County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
