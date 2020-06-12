Man dies after hit-and-run accident in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man fatally injured in a hit-and-run accident in Jackson succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning.
Jackson police have identified the victim as 64-year-old Wyman Taylor.
Police first reported the accident on June 7. They say Taylor was struck around 5:30 pm on Hickory Dr. near Canary Lane.
The suspect vehicle is a green Toyota sedan with a white hood.
Anyone with information about this accident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 601.355.TIPS(8477).
