‘Let’s make history!’: JSU viral star ‘Snacks’ nominated for ESPY award

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local legend could very well be on his way to receiving an ESPY award!
Friday, Thomas ‘Snacks’ Lee was nominated for this year’s Can’t-Stop-Watching Moment due to his awesome 3-pointer at a JSU game in March.
The video of the shot would soon go viral, with ESPN, Bleacher Report and Highlights all picking it up.
‘Snacks’ was even invited on the Today Show with Hoda & Jenna to discuss the moment.
“Despite numerous obstacles, God has continued to bless me,” ‘Snacks’ wrote in a tweet today. “I am honored to be nominated for the ESPY for Can’t-Stop -Watching Moment of the year. It would be an honor to receive this award, Let’s make history!”
According to JSU, “the voting process for the award includes a bracket of 16 contenders from the past sports year with Snacks going head to head as the No. 8 seed versus No. 9 Cardinals super fan, Tommy Morrissey, in round one. The elite eight will be announced on Sunday as fan votes will determine the 2019-20 ESPY Awards.”
Click HERE to cast your vote for ‘Snacks’!
