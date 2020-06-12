Guest Editorial: Andy Taggart on the state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s a reason the windshields in our trucks are so much bigger than our rearview mirrors, and that’s because we need to spend a lot more time looking forward than backwards when we’re driving.
And the same thing is true for our state. Our past is important to know, and to learn from, but our future is what we need to be spending most of our time and effort on.
That’s why I believe so strongly that it’s time to retire our current state flag and make way for one that represents all Mississippians and the state we want to build for the future of our children and grandchildren.
Retiring the current flag isn’t about erasing history, but putting it where it belongs — in classrooms and museums — places where people can learn about the flag and its role in our state’s history. But we all know the flag we have today doesn’t represent the Mississippi of today, and it certainly doesn’t represent the Mississippi of tomorrow.
If our flag is a snapshot of who we are, ours should show the world Mississippi is a place shaped by progress, a state looking to its future, not locked into its past. Let’s help the world see our state as a place of growth and opportunity where every person matters and every voice is heard.
We shouldn’t change the flag because it’s what people tell us to do; we should change it because it’s the right thing to do. Because it’s not just a flag.
It’s a picture of who we are.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.