Friday Night & Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Warm and sunny weather continued today. We reached a high of 88 degrees. This weekend will be mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. Highs will dance around 90 degrees with morning lows in the middle and upper 60s. Next week will continue sunny and dry, almost unusually dry for this time of year. We do not have any real significant rain in the forecast, although the humidity will increase almost daily. Highs around 90 will feel closer to 100 degrees. North wind at 10mph will turn from the northeast at 10mph. Average high is 89 and the average low is 68 this time of year. Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:08pm. The tropics are quiet with no systems being monitored right now. The highest temperature we’ve had so far this year is 94 degrees, but we do not have any temperatures in the forecast to be that warm in the 7 day forecast. Great weather at the pool, on the Rez and the beaches.