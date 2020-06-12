First Alert Forecast: warm, quiet and dry this weekend

FRIDAY: Rounding out the work week with more sunshine and tolerable humidity levels around central Mississippi. Expect highs to creep a little warmer - in the upper 80s through the afternoon hours; lows dropping into the middle 60s.
WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will continue to hold firm over the region through the latter half of the week with tolerable humidity levels for mid-June standards. Expect mainly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s into the weekend.
EXTENDED FORECAST: A weak front will slip in, allowing for temperatures to ease back a few degrees by late Monday into Tuesday. We’ll still manage highs in the middle and upper 80s Tuesday. A ridge of high pressure will move eastward through the week, ushering in warmer temperatures – getting into the lower and middle 90s by week’s end.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
