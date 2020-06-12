City of Pearl to host 4th of July fireworks show at Trustmark Park

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Pearl announced that it will host a 4th of July fireworks show at Trustmark Park. The fireworks show is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m.
The event is presented by Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi in partnership with the city and the Mississippi Braves.
“We are so thankful to Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi for their support in helping us continue the tradition of fireworks and fun on the 4th of July at Trustmark Park,” said Mayor Jake Windham. “Having the stadium and a large surrounding area will allow us to provide a safe, socially distanced event for families to enjoy. This is a great example of the strong partnership we enjoy between our city and the Braves.”
There are two ways to view the fireworks, either in the stadium or drive-in style in the parking lot. The stadium gates will open at 6:30 p.m. to the first 2,000 people.
For those who want to watch drive-in style from their vehicles, they are advised to arrive early to a secure spot.
There will be games and concessions available, as well as entertainment on the big screen.
The city says that social distancing will be regulated.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.