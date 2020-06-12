‘Breonna’s Law’ supporters applaud no-knock warrant ban in front of Metro Hall

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Supporters of Breonna’s Law erupted with excitement Thursday as Metro Council unanimously passed the legislation banning no-knock warrants in Louisville.
“It shows the power of the people. The council didn’t do it because they wanted to, they did it because we demanded it,” supporter Cassia Herron said.
“I’m grateful to all the people of Louisville who stood up and said not today on behalf of Breonna Taylor,” said local poet Hannah Drake.
Hundreds of people watched the meeting unfold in real time as it was live streamed on the steps of Metro Hall.
After the law passed, Taylor’s family walked out of council chambers in victory with attorneys Ben Crump and Lonita Baker.
Taylor’s mother Tamika Palmer addressed the crowd with gratitude.
“I knew she [Taylor] was destined for greatness; she’s showing it. She had an agenda to save lives, this law is going to help her do it,” she said.
People in the crowd Thursday said Breonna’s Law was just the beginning. Many continue to call for the three officers involved in her shooting to be fired.
“It’s a small beginning, we still have a lot to go. So we’re happy for this but we still have a lot to go,” supporter Nick Gay said.
“We hear you, we feel you, we feel the support and we got to keep it going because are we done yet? No,” shouted attorney Lonita Baker to the crowd.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.