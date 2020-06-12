Affidavit: Baby died ‘a considerable amount of time’ before father got help

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The affidavit in the case of an Evansville father charged with neglect in his infant son’s death shows the baby was already cold to the touch before he got help.
As we reported Thursday, Rashid Caruthers, was arrested in death of three-month-old Kendrick Caruthers.
Evan Gorman spoke with Kendrick’s mother, Angelina Hailey.
“I don’t feel alive right now,” Hailey said. “I just wish it was a bad dream. I should’ve stayed home.”
The affidavit, released Friday, shows Caruthers was home alone with Kendrick and his three-year-old brother.
It shows his text messages imply he smoked marijuana, and he admitted to taking a nap for an unknown amount of time.
Police say Caruthers told them he was in the living room playing video games and heard Kendrick, who was in a bouncy seat in another room, fuss.
They say he told them he put the pacifier back in the baby’s mouth, and he fell back asleep.
The affidavit shows Caruthers told police he went to the other room to get a diaper, and when he came back the boy was not breathing.
It shows he ran to the neighbor’s apartment for help. She is heard on 911 calls saying the baby was already cold.
You can hear part of that call here:
The call continued as dispatchers explain how to do CPR. The neighbor followed along and tried until paramedics arrive.
Hospital officials say Kendrick’s body temperature was between 93 and 94 degrees, meaning he had been dead for “a considerable amount of time.”
According to the affidavit, an autopsy revealed the baby suffered a subdural hematoma.
Caruthers was in court Friday afternoon.
Bond was set at $200,000. He’s ordered to have no contact with the three-year-old child.
He’s due back in court next Wednesday.
