Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A beautiful day today. We reached a high of 85 degrees this afternoon. With lower humidity and plenty of sunshine, it sure felt nice. We’ll get a chance to enjoy some nice weather again Friday, but it will be a little warmer. We will start in the lower 60s, but rise into the upper 80s by afternoon. This weekend will be sunny and very warm. 90 degree weather will return and the humidity will start creeping up there again. Next week will be partly sunny with isolated afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. It will feel more like 100 to 105 degrees with the humidity factored in next week. The tropics are real quiet with an area of low pressure set to enter the Caribbean sea this weekend. Development is unlikely though. North wind at 10mph tonight and northeast at 10mph with higher gusts Friday. Sunrise is 5:53am and the sunset is 8:08pm.