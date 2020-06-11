Rankin Schools to have restart plan by July 17

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Rankin County Public Schools say they will have a plan for the next school year released by Friday, July 17. They’re calling it the “Smart Restart Plan.”
Superintendent Dr. Sue Townsend says the District’s desire is to return to school with a traditional schedule including enhanced safety and cleaning procedures. But there are other scenarios which could take place, as Governor Tate Reeves provides more guidance in the coming weeks.
“We are gathering input from parents, employees, community stakeholders, administrators, state leaders, the Mississippi Department of Education, and medical professionals via surveys, committees, and a task force. Administrators and department leaders have been planning for increased safety procedures that can be taken at every location. We are working on three scenarios,” Dr. Townsend said in a letter to parents.
The other back-to-school models would place more emphasis on social distancing and at-home learning.
The district recently sent out a survey to parents asking for their input.
