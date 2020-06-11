New-look JTRAN fleet will include electric hybrid buses

“The ability to provide quality public transportation is consistent with the strategic aims of our city," Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said. "One of the closest statistical variables to generational poverty is commute time for your residents. And so, I’m grateful, not only to receive these resources to support and build a fleet of buses that service our residents better, but I’m grateful to those individuals in our planning department who have worked diligently in this aim. And, I’m grateful to our residents that utilize our bus service and we want to make sure that it is appropriate and built to their needs."