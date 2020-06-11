New-look JTRAN fleet will include electric hybrid buses

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Jackson unveiled a new look for the JTRAN bus system Thursday.
The redesign includes new-look buses and will include low emission vehicles in the future.
The buses will now feature a new blue and orange design to go with the new JTRAN spelling.
“The ability to provide quality public transportation is consistent with the strategic aims of our city," Mayor Chokwe Lumumba said. "One of the closest statistical variables to generational poverty is commute time for your residents. And so, I’m grateful, not only to receive these resources to support and build a fleet of buses that service our residents better, but I’m grateful to those individuals in our planning department who have worked diligently in this aim. And, I’m grateful to our residents that utilize our bus service and we want to make sure that it is appropriate and built to their needs."
By the end of 2020, JTRAN will add four hybrid electric buses to go with the nine buses they have added to the fleet since 2017.
Older model buses will begin to be retired at the end of 2020.
JTRAN was also awarded $5.5 million by U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration. This money will go toward the purchase of eight additional hybrid electric buses that will be added to the fleet over the next two years.
