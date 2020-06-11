2nd day of MLB Draft sees Ole Miss duo get picked

After spending time at second base and in the outfield as a freshman and sophomore, Servideo returned to his natural position in 2020 and was named a Second Team All-American by Collegiate Baseball at season’s end, behind only the No. 7 overall draft pick, Nick Gonzales. The junior out of Jupiter, Florida, followed only Keenan on the Ole Miss stat sheet with a .390 batting average, and he tapped into another level of power in 2020, knocking five home runs after hitting just four in his first two collegiate seasons combined.