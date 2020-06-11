MSU pair first since 1985 drafted in first round

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Mississippi State hitters were selected in the first round of Wednesday night’s MLB Draft.
Justin Foscue and Jordan Westburg, middle infield mates, were taken 14th and 30th respectively. Foscue joins the texas Rangers while Westburg is headed to the Baltimore Orioles.
The pair is the second time MSU has had two first round picks. The first was 1985, when Will Clark and Rafael Palmeiro were both selected in the first round.
At 14, Foscue is the fifth-highest pick in school history, behind Clark, B.J. Wallace, Paul Maholm and Hunter Renfroe.
The draft continues with four more rounds Thursday night, where more Bulldogs could potentially come off the board.
